Justin Shaffer Makes His Mark on NFL Combine

Former Georgia guard Justin Shaffer is in Indianapolis for the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine; Looks for an opportunity to improve his draft stock.

Justin Shaffer is in Indianapolis looking to improve his draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Shaffer's career at Georgia has been extensive. He saw playtime in at least six games every year that he was at Georgia, and was a key piece in the offensive line for his last two years. Shaffer earned All-SEC third-team honors in 2020 and All-SEC second-team honors in 2021.

Shaffer's measurables will not blow anyone away, but if an NFL team is looking for an offensive lineman who plays to the whistle, and does it with an attitude, few are better than Shaffer. His play in the last offensive possession in the National Title Game drew the eyes of social media, but Shaffer has always given tremendous effort during his time at Georgia. Shaffer does have a tendency to not bring his feet with him on blocks which will have to be cleaned up at the pro level.

Shaffer will need a good combine to bring up his draft stock a bit. Shaffer measured in at 6'4," 314 pounds. His arms are on the shorter side of a lineman at 33 1/4." He had an 8'11" broad jump. Shaffer has decided not to bench press at the combine and plans to show off his prowess there at UGA's Pro Day.

Shaffer is out on the field in Indy, and has turned in a 5.19 in the 40.

