Justin Shaffer Returns for Fifth Year At Georgia

Georgia offensive lineman, Justin Shaffer is returning to Georgia for a fifth year of eligibility according to his social media feeds.

Friday morning he posted the following statement:

"First, I would like to thank the man above, without him I would not be the man I am today. I also would like to thank Coach Smart, Coach Luke, Coach Pittman, and the University of Georgia for giving me the opportunity to be a student-athlete. My dream was always to be a student-athlete at the University of Georgia and get a degree. I've made life bonds with my teammates who I now call my brothers. To my family and friends, I appreciate all the love and support you've shown me these past years. With that being said, I have decided to return and for my last year of eligibility.

God bless and Go Dawgs!"

Shaffer joins Devonte Wyatt as the only seniors to take advantage of the additional year of eligibility at Georgia. He started the season's first nine games a left guard before flipping over to right guard in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl.

His first three years, Shaffer spent time as a reserve offensive lineman. He will be the leading candidate to be a starter at one of the two guard positions in 2021 for Georgia.

