Justyn Rhett Signs With Georgia

After an eventful recruitment, Justyn Rhett is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Justyn Rhett, a 4-star corner out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, has signed his National Letter of Intent. The 6-foot-1 defensive back is officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Georgia had to hold off a late push from Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame, but the lure of playing for the nation’s top defense was just too much,

Rhett committed to Georgia in April, after visiting Athens and decommitting from Notre Dame.

Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin describes Rhett as a perfect fit for Georgia's defense. "He's a physically mature corner with greasy hips."

The Bulldogs have had success in Nevada in the past, as they snagged Darnell Washington from the state back in 2020. Kirby Smart and his staff have made a habit of recruiting the West Coast. Both Brock Bowers (Napa, California) and Kelee Ringo (Scottsdale, Arizona) - two of Georgia's most elite players - hail from Pacific timezone.

Rhett adds to a huge defensive haul for the Bulldogs in the 2023 class.

Georgia has an incredibly competitive defensive back room, but Justyn Rhett has the size and athleticism to push for a spot after some development.

247Sports has Rhett ranked as the 30th overall corner in the 2023 class.

Justyn Rhett was the first commitment for Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown.

