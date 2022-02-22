Skip to main content

Kayin Lee Decommits from Georgia

2023 cornerback commit, Kayin Lee has decommitted from the University of Georgia.

Georgia is now down to eight commitments in the class of 2023, as defensive back Kayin Lee has announced he will de-commit from Georgia and open up his recruitment. 

Here's what SI All-American Analyst Brooks Austin said about Lee upon his commitment to Georgia. 

"No nonsense. That's the first thing that comes to mind when I the newest 2023 commit for Georgia Football, Kayin Lee.

There are three types of ELITE football players in today's age of social media.

There are the players that relish the camera. They hunt the camera, want as many photos and videos of them making plays as they can get.

The second group of players entertains the camera, they know it's there, but they don't go out of their way to draw attention to themselves.

Then there are players like Kayin Lee, who could care less. They are about one thing and one thing only, playing football.

That's the kind of person Georgia just got. We can talk about the player, and we will, but when I think of Kayin Lee, I think of the guy that is no-nonsense. He is all about playing football and getting better at football, and in a day where we have high schoolers opting out of state title runs for marketing deals and players posting things like "which fan base can get me to 12k followers on Instagram" there's something refreshing about an individual like Lee.

Now, as for the player, what is there not to love?

He's 5'11, 185 pounds, verified 4.4. in the forty, has excellent ball skills, and has been covering some of the state's best receivers for the better part of three years. He had three interceptions this year, including one returned for a touchdown despite rarely ever being targeted."

