Kearis Jackson feels the best has yet to come from him in his Georgia career.

Georgia returned a leader in its wide receiving room this offseason with the return of Kearis Jackson for his senior season. After the loss of George Pickens and Jermaine Burton this winter, the Bulldogs were going to need a veteran presence in the room full of young wide-outs.

Jackson, a multiple-year starter in his own right, put off his entry into the NFL Draft for another year as he returns to Georgia for yet another season as a presumed starter at wide-out. Coming off a standout performance in Georgia's spring game (G-Day) on Saturday, the Fort Valley, Ga. native, spoke with the media of his decision to return to college for another season.

"I wanted to come back because I still have stuff to prove. I have not been Kearis Jackson yet at Georgia. I have shown spurts of what I can do, but I really want to cut it loose,” - Kearis Jackson on returning to Georgia

Heading into the 2021 season, many felt that Jackson would further establish himself as a playmaker in Georgia's offense, especially after the injury to George Pickens in the spring of last year. In addition, the then-junior wide receiver was coming off a career year in 2020, where he led the Bulldogs in receiving with 514 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Things didn't go as many thought after Jackson underwent minor surgery in the offseason to "cleanup" some problems with his knee. Despite never missing a game, Jackson didn't look like the one we saw in 2020. Jackson finished the season with 16 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown.

A drastic drop in production, to say least, from Stetson Bennett's favorite target from a year prior. But, after finishing out what could be his last spring in Athens (You never know due to the free year of eligibility), Jackson feels the best has yet to come. Jackson's stat line from G-Day resembled one from his sophomore season, four receptions for 107 yards receiving, leading the team in receiving yards as he reignited some chemistry with sixth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett.

