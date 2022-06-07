Georgia wide receiver, Kearis Jackson, elected to return to Athens for another season and he brings back a lot of value to the Bulldog's offense.

While the Bulldogs had a large number of players depart for the NFL this off-season, they also had a couple of key contributors elect to return for another season in Athens with one of them being wide receiver Kearis Jackson. He is entering his fifth season with the team and he brings back a lot more value than what the stat sheet might tell you.

Earlier in the off-season, head coach Kirby Smart made comments about the lack of experience that Georgia has at the wide receiver position heading into the upcoming season. Jackson's return though certainly helps with that issue, as he brings a plentiful amount of in-game experience, something that will be very beneficial to the Bulldog's offense this year.

Last season, a minor knee injury kept Jackson from being 100 percent for the first half of the season and resulted in his offensive role being a bit limited. However, during the 2020 season fans got a good glimpse of what Jackson is capable of when he is completely healthy, and the type of connection that he and quarterback Stetson Bennett possess between one another.

During the first six games of Georgia's 2020 season, Jackson hauled in 27 receptions, 396 yards, and two touchdowns. All of those games were also when Bennett was either the starting quarterback or played under center for the majority of the game.

For context, more than half of Jackson's career receiving yards came during those six games, as well as, a little less than half of his career receptions as well. In other words, it is very evident that Bennett and Jackson retain good chemistry between the two of them on the football field.

With both Jackson and Bennett coming back to play for the Bulldogs in 2022, perhaps they will be able to reignite the explosive connection they had with one another in 2020. Regardless, gaining back a player like Jackson who is a playmaker on both offense and special teams is huge for any team, and he will certainly be a valuable asset for Georgia during the 2022 season.

