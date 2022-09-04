Kenny McIntosh Thrives in his Versatile Role

Kenny McIntosh's time as Georgia's primary running back finally arrived this season and in his first game of the season in his new role, he was more than impressive.

While serving as the team's starting running back, McIntosh managed to lead the team in receptions and receiving yards with nine catches and 117 yards. He also would tack on 18 yards and a touchdown on the ground as well on five attempts. His 117 receiving yards was also the most in a game by a Georgia running back in the last twenty-two years.

Offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has been known to get his running backs involved in the passing game. James Cook played the role exceptionally well for the Bulldogs last season and it looks like McIntosh will be doing the same in 2022.

The senior running back had spent the previous three seasons sitting behind Zamir White and Cook on the depth chart. Despite that, McIntosh still managed to rack up 753 rushing yards and 356 receiving yards during those three seasons. And on Saturday, he proved that he is more than capable of being the Bulldog's number one option at running back.

While McIntosh may not have received as many carries as Georgia's running backs in the past have received, Monken has a tendency to utilize the passing game as an extension of the run game. Many of McIntosh's receptions came from behind the line of scrimmage in the form of screens and swing routes. Essentially, it's a way to get one of your best playmakers the ball in the open field and let him go to work.

McIntosh has proven in previous seasons that he is a valuable asset in the running game, and against Oregon, he more than stapled himself in as one of Georgia's most resourceful playmakers. If his first game is any indicator as to how the rest of the season will go for him, then major things are in store for the veteran running back during the 2022 season.

