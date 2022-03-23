Kirby Smart Details How Stetson Bennett Can Improve

Thanks to an additional year of eligibility via the NCAA, Stetson Bennett will return for a sixth year in 2022. Kirby Smart details his return and how he can improve.

It's not often college football teams go on to win a national title with an NFL Draft eligible quarterback, only to have that quarterback return for yet another year. That's the case for the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs.

After five years of college football, four at Georgia, and one at Jones Community College, Stetson Bennett will return for a sixth thanks to the NCAA's decision to provide an additional year of eligibility during the covid season in 2020.

Kirby Smart was asked what about Bennett's return on Tuesday:

"[Stetson] reached out a couple of times and said he really wanted to come back and wanted to continue to get better. He feels like he has grown as a quarterback he knows that we showed a lot of confidence in Stetson if you didn't notice. He answered that with the way he played, [Stetson] would be the first to tell you he can still grow and get better. We have high expectations for Stetson but we also have high standards of what we expect Stetson to do in terms of leading our offense, in terms of going to class, and doing the right things and we are still challenging him to do those things."

As for what Stetson can improve upon, Smart would like Bennett to be a better... well, smarter.

"Make better decisions. We were late over the middle a couple of times with balls and late in the season. He would be the first to tell you he didn't play perfect, he made some really good plays for us with his feet, with his legs, with his decision making, but you just wanna take out some of the bone head throws, some of the bone head mistakes that he has made from time to time. It's easy for him to say he didn't have the opportunity to correct those mistakes because the guy was taking 3s [reps] at this time last year. He wasn't getting a lot of reps, he got a lot of work fast and we still feel like he is still showing progress."

