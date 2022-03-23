Jalen Carter has already announced himself on the national scene, the NFL certainly is aware of him, and in what's shaping up to be his final season, Kirby Smart has a new role in mind.

Football players like Jalen Carter don't stay at football programs like Georgia for very long. It's three and done, more times than not. And as Carter and the Georgia Bulldogs begin their 2022 football season, Carter is absorbing a new role in what's shaping up to be his final season in Athens.

Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media Tuesday following practice and had this to say about his young star defensive tackle:

"Jalen's a good football player, he's taking a role in Tray [Scott's] room of being an example for others and Devonte [Wyatt] and Jordan [Davis] did as fine of a job and really Travon [Walker] in that same category along with Julian [Rochester], they set a standard of work ethic, whether it's [Carter], [Logue], whoever's gonna control that but Jalen is certainly talented and you have to push and be willing to push yourself and put in a great effort in practice because really that's what set Devonte Wyatt apart. He played himself into a really good player. He was not that player when he got here. He was not that talented of a player when he got here. He worked himself to that. He lost weight, he got stronger, he got quicker, he wasn't the player year one, two, and three that he was four and five and we would like to have the same thing with Jalen. [Carter] was a very talented player as a freshman and sophomore but we would like to get more out of him "

"We would like to get more out of him." That's a scary thought for a lot of SEC offensive linemen that have been made look foolish at times by Carter in his first two seasons of college football.

