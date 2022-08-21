The Georgia football program is coming off one of the greatest defensive performances that college football has ever seen in its entire existence. Now with the 2022 season right around the corner, the Bulldogs are preparing their next line of defensive players to carry the torch into the new year.

One thing that separated Georgia's 2021 defensive squad from the rest of the pack was the amount of veteran leadership they possessed. However, with a good chunk of those players now in NFL uniforms, other names and faces will have to fill those voids, and according to head coach Kirby Smart, those actions have already taken place.

Following his team's second fall camp on Saturday afternoon, Coach Smart discussed with the press the leadership that his defense has already shown and continues to display at practice each and every day. Smart highlighted that his defense has a few guys that have stepped into those leadership roles and added, "They understand how to lead, and they've seen it done the right way."

"Jalen Carter has done a great job. Pop has done a great job. Trezmen Marshall has, Kelee Ringo has, Kamari Lassiter has. There are several guys that have stepped up and really taken on that responsibility. Even Robert Beal. He's not a guy of many words, but he has certainly been around here a long time like WIlliam Poole. We've got a lot of guys that know how to do it and have seen it done right. They haven't been the featured player, but they understand how to lead and have seen it done the right way." - Kirby on his defensive leaders

Despite losing a large number of their defensive contributors this offseason, Georgia was able to hang on to several big names as well. Players such as Nolan Smith and Christopher Smith elected to return for another season and played a large portion of snaps last season and bring a lot of experience back to the Bulldogs for the 2022 season.

Additionally, Smart has been adamant about the maturation process that not only Jalen Carter needed to experience this offseason, but the progression in that process as well.

“He’s been the most mature he has. His practice habits have actually improved this year. He’s practicing with more consistency, and he has to continue to do that.”

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (Toe) LIMITED- After battling back from a foot injury a year ago, Ratledge is battling through turf toe currently.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage

