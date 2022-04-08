Kirby Smart has a plethora of talented football coaches on his coaching staff. He took the time out to talk about offensive analyst Buster Faulkner.

Georgia made an apparent move to become much more modern and invested in offensive philosophy the moment they hired offensive coordinator Todd Monken. An NFL offensive mind at heart, it wasn't cheap to hire Monken either, it was an investment — one that came with additional resources as well.

Those additional resources being in the form of former Southen Miss offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. A young and upcoming offensive mind himself, Faulkner has called plays on the division one level, he's recruited quarterbacks at an elite level, and he's played an integral role in what this Georgia program has become at the quarterback position.

Head coach Kirby Smart took the time to give Faulkner a shout in his latest press conference:

No. 1, he brings a great recruiting value and an in-state presence that a lot of high school coaches in the state respect. He’s done a tremendous job as an offensive coordinator at several places and has a really good knowledge of our system. He’s grown as a coach within our organization and has been a tremendous help to our coaches because that’s what he does—coaches the coaches. He also establishes relationships in recruiting. He spends time when he can support our quarterbacks and supporting that position, and he supports Coach Monken. I think the one thing that he’s been really good at is he’s kind of known his role and he’s done his role really well. He’s been a big asset to me because he’s coached at a lot of places.

Take a look back at Stetson Bennett's celebratory moment on the sideline during the national championship, and notice who he's first to hug. It's Faulkner.

Georgia has a room full of talented quarterbacks, and by all indications, it's only going to become more talent-laden as the years progress with Faulkner on staff.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.