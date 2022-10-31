The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers.

The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, though they didn't get out of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party without a few bumps and bruises.

Kirby Smart met with the media Monday for his noon press conference and provided several updates to key players.

On Amarius Mims "Mims has a slight MCL, so we are hopeful he will be able to go but we haven't been able to see."

On Adonai Mitchell - "Not sure because I haven't seen them practice. We took him on the trip and that allowed him more recovery time.

On Nolan Smith - "Yes his availability has not been determined, it doesn't look good for this week. It's a pec muscle, he's doubtful for this week.

Jalen Carter, DT (IN) - Jalen Carter played in a limited role against Florida

Amarius Mims, OT (Day to Day) - Mims suffered a knee sprain against Florida.

Nolan Smith, EDGE (Questionable) - Smith exited the matchup against Florida.

Adonai Mitchell, WR (Questionable) - Mitchell has suffered from what sources are saying is a high ankle sprain. He saw his first action since Samford against Auburn but did not play against Vanderbilt.

Dominick Blaylock, WR (Limited) - Blaylock suffered a back spasm on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Darris Smith, EDGE (OUT) - Smith suffered a head injury on Saturday per Kirby Smart.

Smael Mondon, LB (Ankle) Questionable - Mondon missed both the Auburn and Vanderbilt matchups with an ankle injury.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) IN - Smith made his 2022 debut on Saturday against Missouri and played against Vanderbilt.

Kendall Milton, RB (Questionable) - Milton suffered a right leg injury against Auburn a week ago. Did not play against Vanderbilt.

Andrew Paul, RB (Knee) OUT - Suffered a torn ACL. He's out for the season and will undergo surgery this week, per Smart.

Drew Bobo, OL (Shoulder) - OUT.

