Kirby Smart Gives Insight on Edge Rushers

Georgia football excelled at rushing quarterbacks in 2020.

The Bulldogs registered 33 sacks and 178 hurries in just 10 games, exceeding its 14-game sack total from 2019. With a full season ahead of it, Georgia expects to increase its sack totals again in 2021.

However, Three of Georgia's six sack leaders have left the program, including Azeez Ojulari, who led the team with 8.5 sacks and 29 hurries. How can Georgia possibly get better at rushing quarterbacks in 2021?

According to head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs aren't going to do anything new. In fact, a lot of pieces are already in place.

"I wouldn't say we are looking for more creative ways, I'm saying we have already done it," Smart said. "If you study our defense really hard there are packages where there are three outside linebackers on the field, there are two outside linebackers on the field, they'll get a lot of snaps if they're the best two players. Then there is just one sometimes. So, yes, we are always looking for more creative ways, but we have already been looking for more creative ways. "We have to create a pass rush, we have to create havoc, in terms of sack production. Dan [Lanning] has made that a priority by the way he schemes the defense, and by the way he calls the defense. We had productive rushers but a lot of that is what he called and trying to scheme to get guys one-on-one."

One of these "creative" ideas is how the team positions Adam Anderson. The rising senior is considered a nickel back as much as he's considered an outside linebacker. He rushed from a variety of positions last year as part of those two or three OLB packages Smart mentioned.

Anderson clearly isn't just a pass rusher if the coaches consider him a nickel back. Smart and defensive coordinator Dan Lanning also wants him to improve in pass coverage.

"You know Adam [Anderson] is not a normal outside backer," He said. "He does a lot of different things, he is playing nickel-star for us now and he still plays outside backer on third down sometimes.... We think that he can help us from a rush standpoint. What we are experiencing with him right now is him trying to cover. He gives us the luxury of playing four DBs instead of five, which helps our lack of DBs, and also helps our strength of rush guys when we are able to play with him."

If Anderson is rushing from the nickel, who's rushing off the edge and filling Ojukari's shoes? The plan now is for sophomores Nolan Smith and Travon Walker to share the job. Smith and Walker were productive backups through their first two seasons, but the team expects more from them heading into their junior campaigns.

Smith and Walker will typically line up on opposite sides of the defensive line with the goal of meeting at the quarterback. Besides pass-rushing, both are capable pass defenders. That's no surprise for Smith who's listed as an outside linebacker. Walker, however, is a defensive end and he made some impressive plays downfield in 2020.

"Travon [Walker], I think he is going to have a big year for us. Not only is he replacing Malik [Herring] but in a lot of ways he is replacing Azeez," Smart said. "I think everyone assumes with Azeez being gone that it is now Nolan's [Smith] job, but it is not like that for us. 60-to-70-percent of the snaps Travon is Azeez, and then Nolan is Azeez, just one is left and one is right. Both of those guys play defensive end a lot "

Georgia's pass rush will include more than just three players in 2021. Backup linebacker Channing Tindall is a capable rushing from the second level. Smart also mentioned redshirt sophomore Bill Norton and newcomer Chaz Chambliss when talking about outside linebackers after practice on Thursday.

Smart also said sophomore M.J. Sherman is injured. Sherman was a top recruit in 2020, but there was too much depth ahead of him to play a big role last season.