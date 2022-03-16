"A celebration of these guys." That's the way Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart described what it means to watch 16 of his former players complete their final job interview at Georgia's 2022 NFL Pro Day ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

Smart has broken numerous NFL Draft records since arriving at Georgia in 2016, including the eight former Bulldogs he placed in the draft a year ago. This season however, Georgia is set to shatter all pre-existing school records.

Smart spoke with former Georgia legend Matt Stinchcomb during the SEC Network's coverage of the event.

"I don't think there's a way to measure the amount of pride I take in this group. They are a tremendous group, great leadership. What they were able to do at the Combine was incredible. It's made the day a little less dramatic in terms of the things they have done a lot of them are going to kind of sit on their times and not run but a lot of position drills. So it's a great group. All these scouts have come up and coaches have come up got 122 NFL personnel here and it's just incredible."

On Channing Tindall:

"No I think every one of these guys is talking about their interviews and they reference Channing particularly they ask any is that how's it feel? You didn't start and Channing says "No, I started. I started four years on special teams. I started for four years on kickoff. I did a lot of really good things and made a lot of plays and his role increased, he was here so he's increased his value. And they see the guys he played with so they know why he played and why he rotated with those guys, and it really helped them stay healthy."

On Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devont'e Wyatt:

Well, they all have unique traits, you know, Jordan's speed is just incredible. He's been able to manage the body really well. DeVonte is twitchy explosive, which in the NFL, it's a pass League, he can rush the passer. Travon is kind of a unique, kind of a unicorn guy, he can do it all including dropping coverage, he can rush on the edge, he can play special teams. He has an elite wingspan, great ball skills. So all three of those guys are special players, they'll make a good player for somebody.

On this spring and this 2022 Georgia team:

"A lot of new faces, as coaches and players. So we got a big challenge ahead of us. I think the staff's done a great job of narrowing down what we're going to do defensively and trying to get good at teaching our players what to do. We've got some good young players, they just don't have any experience. They've got a big group of guys right here that lift a lot of snaps leftover 7000 snaps that we're trying to replace. And you only do that through reps."

Participants:

George Pickens, WR

James Cook, RB

Zamir White, RB

Justin Shaffer, OL

Jamaree Salyer, OL

Jordan Davis, DL

Devonte Wyatt, DL

Travon Walker, DE

Channing Tindall, LB

John Fitzpatrick, TE

Nakobe Dean, LB

Quay Walker, LB

Julain Rochester, DL

Lewis Cine, S

Derion Kendrick, DB

Jake Camarda, P

LIVE UPDATES:

Sources have confirmed to Dawgs Daily that LB Nakobe Dean will not be testing today, but will complete the on-field drills. The reason for such a decision has not been released. Dean did not run or test in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine either.

According to sources, the bulk of the workout — 40s, on-field drills, etc — will begin around 11 AM EST on the SEC Network.

We don't have access to actual times, unfortunately, we will not have the times until the SEC Network released them.

Georgia has very few prospects running in the forty considering the times that were put up by several Dawgs at the NFL Combine.

You can stream the SECNetwork live on FuboTV HERE.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.