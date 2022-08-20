Kirby Smart Reveals Post-Scrimmage Injury Report

With 14 days left until facing Oregon inside Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, a "neutral site" game, Georgia just wrapped up its second scrimmage of fall camp Saturday afternoon.

As is customary so far during Kirby Smart's tenure as head coach, he met with the media following the action, which was closed to the public.

As the countdown winds down to its final weeks until the 2022 season opener, staying healthy is one of, if not the biggest, goals for Smart's football team. As you could imagine, despite it being a "scrimmage," "bumps and bruises," as Smart called it, still happen during these full-pad game-like scrimmages.

So far, Georgia has been a much healthier football team compared to this time last year, when several key contributors were sidelined with injuries. The seventh-year head coach spoke Saturday about some of the injuries players are currently dealing with, revealing that senior wide-out Kearis Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage, while junior tailback Kendall Milton was held out of the scrimmage to a hamstring injury, revealed last week.

Smart added that Milton should be returning to the field fairly soon.

Arian Smith, WR (Ankle) OUT - SI Dawgs Daily confirms Smith will miss at least six weeks due to undergoing surgery.

Kendall Milton, RB (Hamstring) OUT - Sources confirmed a minor hamstring tweak. Limited participant for a week or so to recover.

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR (Knee) OUT - Smart said during his press conference Saturday that Morrissette suffered a hype-extended knee early on during camp.

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) IN - “Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. He's been repping with the 1's and 2's.”

Tykee Smith, S (Knee) IN - "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee) IN- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) IN - Smart indicated based on practice demands, Alexander will be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) IN - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed. Sources have indicated he’s a full participant at practice.

Kearis Jackson, WR (Ankle) - Smart said Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury following the scrimmage

