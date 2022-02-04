LATEST: Smart to Get "Reworked" Contract

Following a national championship winning season, Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks indicated that Georgia is in the works of a new deal for head coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia's athletic board held its annual January meeting, the first meeting the athletic board has held since the University of Georgia's football program won its first national championship in over four decades.

A historic win nonetheless as head coach Kirby Smart not only silenced the critics, who said he couldn't win the big one, he did it while facing off with his former boss Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The win ended a seven-game losing streak against the Tide, which dates back to the days when Smart's predecessor Mark Richt was in charge. Smart held an 0-4 record versus his former employers, one of those losses came this past season as Alabama beat the Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship Game.

Smart's championship win came at the right time as the market for a head coach couldn't be any higher. Both former opponents of Smart's during his time at Georgia, Lincoln Riley and Brian Kelly penned two big contracts as they left Oklahoma and Notre Dame, respectively.

Athletic Director Josh Brooks revealed during an interview with Athens Banner Herald, the Athletic, and The AJC that the University of Georgia would begin reworking Kirby Smart's current contract, which saw him make $7 million this season (8th highest nationally), it is a raise from the last time the two parties negotiated a new deal following the 2017 season.

Brooks indicated confidence and optimism a new deal will get done Kirby Smart's agent Jimmy Sexton.

“It’s just working through the process. It’s not something we put a hard timeline on but we’re in active talks. Talks are going well.” - Josh Brooks

