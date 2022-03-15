Skip to main content

Kirby Smart Updates Status of Arik Gilbert, Position Change

As spring practice begins for Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart's expectations for Gilbert are much more on a personal level than a football nature.

It's been a rather eventful 24-month cycle for one Arik Gilbert. In March of 2020, Gilbert was just two months into his time as an LSU Tiger, becoming accustomed to their system and preparing for a freshman season that would see just eight games before stepping away from the team in Baton Rouge.

An NCAA Transfer Portal entry, commitment and de-commitment to Florida, and enrollment at Georgia bring us to August of 2021 when news broke that Gilbert would be taking time away from the team for "personal matters," as was told in a press release from head coach Kirby Smart.

Mums the word on Gilbert until January of 2022, following a national title — the first in 41 years — when sources indicated he was back on campus and working again with the team.

Now, as spring practice begins, head coach Kirby Smart's expectations for Gilbert are much more on a personal level than a football nature. 

"Arik has been here for a while now. He's done the work we've asked of him. He's doing well academically. Arik's a guy that's carried a lot of that burden with him in terms of expectations. Our expectation of Arik is to be the best person he can be, first and foremost, and hopefully, be the best player he can be. He's had a really good offseason."

Initial reports indicated that Gilbert was attending Georgia with intentions of playing more of a wide receiver role, perhaps even replacing George Pickens at the "X" position. We have yet to see whether or not that will be the case or whether offensive coordinator Todd Monken would use Gilbert more as a Brock Bowers "H" type of role.

Now, as practice approaches it appears Gilbert will move back to a more conventional tight end role especially considering the latest news regarding Darnell Washington's injury. 

