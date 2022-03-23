Kirby Smart Provides Update on Dominick Blaylock

After an extremely promising freshman season, it's been a tough go at things for Dominick Blaylock. Kirby Smart provided an update on where he stands this spring.

When the NCAA approved an additional year of eligibility for all athletes that competed in 2020, perhaps the athletes like Dominick Blaylock — who have had multiple years stripped from them due to injury — received a sigh of relief.

Now, as Dominick Blaylock enters what is his fourth spring practice, he has at least two more years of eligibility. And it's a good thing too because with Jermaine Burton off to Alabama via the Transfer Portal, Georgia needs as much depth at the position as possible.

Head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on where Blaylock stands this spring:

"He's doing well, he's been pretty consistent. The offseason program was good for him in terms of getting confidence, change of direction, doing some things well. I think he would be the first to tell you he is still rusty but he is so confident with the ball in his hands and catches the ball really well... He brings some veteran experience, really right now anyone at wide receiver with experience is a veteran because we don't have many guys with experience there but he's done a tremendous job. [Balylock] never complains."

Georgia fans remember the promise Blaylock showed in his freshman season leading up to the SEC Championship game in 2019 against LSU. In the first quarter, Blaylock would tear his ACL, only to rehab and be reinjured during fall practice in 2020. It's been a tough go at things for Blaylock, it would be a miraculous story for him to return to action at a high level.

