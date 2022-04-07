Kirby Smart took the podium for the fourth time this spring as Georgia is starting their second week of third practice.

Kirby Smart took the podium for the fourth time this spring as Georgia is starting their third week of spring practice. Georgia is already dealing with the attrition that comes with the offseason through just two weeks of practice. From the beginning of spring, Smart was very transparent about the injury issues that Georgia is dealing with so far, as he even broke the news of Darnell Washington's injury.

Smart added linebacker Trezman Marshall to the long list of players that are battling injury this spring.

Injury Report

WR, Arian Smith (leg)

TE, Brock Bowers (Shoulder)

TE, Darnell Washington (Lower Leg)

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot)

OL, Jacob Hood (Ankle)

OL, Griffin Scroggs (Shoulder)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

LB, Smael Mondon (Shoulder)

LB, CJ Madden (Labrum)

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee)

OL, Chad Lindberg (Lower Body)0

TE, Ryalnd Goede (Lower Body)

LB, Trezman Marshall (Knee)

LB, CJ Washington (Kneck)

Georgia is now through three weeks of spring practice and is quickly approaching the end of the spring. The annual G-Day game is just eleven days away, which will mark the end of Georgia's spring practice period; it will also give fans and media alike their first viewing of the 2022 Georgia Bulldogs in an 11-on-11 game-like environment.

Just as in years past, the expectations from a spectator's perspective is that the Bulldogs will keep things pretty simple, a "vanilla" gameplan, as they focus on getting youth a run, which means that instead of throwing out the entire playbook of passing concepts, Georgia will likely keep things rather simplistic and lean on the run game more.

Georgia has five practices remaining before being broadcast live on national television on ESPN2 for G-Day, staying healthy will be a big focus for the Bulldogs.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.