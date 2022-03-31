News broke a week ago that freshman linebacker Cedric Washington will miss out on spring practice due to injury; Smart updated the status of Washington on Thursday.

As reported by Jordan Hill of Dawgs247 a week ago, Georgia's depth at inside linebacker is extremely thin following an injury to freshman Cedric Washington. Additionally, Hill reported last week that the relative of former Bulldog great Nick Chubb sustained an injury during a contact drill in practice last week. The injury is expected to keep the true freshman out for the remainder of spring practice.

Kirby Smart spoke with the media for the first time since the injury occurred last week and offered an update on the status of the freshman linebacker.

"CJ Washington had a really tough injury. He was face down at practice. He was concunssed, he has a neck injury. We don’t know the severity. He can walk. He is going to be in a neck brace for a while. He’s meeting with several doctors tomorrow."

Washington is not the only linebacker limited this spring due to injury, as Rian Davis and Smael Mondon are both recovering from injury. Davis's injury is a carryover from last season, while Mondon is recovering from offseason surgery to repair his shoulder, a similar procedure Nakobe Dean received last year.

