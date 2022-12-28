Kirk Herbstreit Claps Back at Will Muschamp

As anticipation for this weekend's college football playoff matchups continues to build, the teams have been fulfilling their duties meeting with the media for their weekly press conference.

Georgia's defensive coordinator Will Muschamp was asked about playing against Ohio State during his time as a player at the University of Georgia in the 1993 Citrus Bowl and specifically referred to a moment in which he realized the Bulldogs had a shot at winning the game.

"We had a luncheon. [Kirk] Herbstreit got up and threw a pass across the room and I knew we had a shot to win. Make sure he knows I said that," said Muschamp.

Well, later in the day, Herbstreit was alerted about the comment and was asked if Muschamp made any plays during the game, Herbstreit went on to say, "I don't even remember, was that 100 years ago? I just remember Georgia being really good and very athletic and I don't remember much about [Muschamp] at all."

That Citrus bowl game that both Muschamp and Herbstreit are referring to was the last and only time that Ohio State and Georgia played one another until this weekend's game. The Bulldogs went on to win the game by a score of 21-14.

Georgia currently sits as a 6.5-point favorite over the Buckeyes for this weekend's matchup. Kirby Smart and his team are on the cusp of becoming the first team to win back-to-back national championships in college football playoff history, while Ohio State attempts to claim its first title since 2014.

