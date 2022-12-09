Kirk Herbstreit Says Georgia Will be a 'Massive Challenge' for Ohio State

The 2022 college football playoff semifinal games are just a few weeks out from kicking off and the top-seeded Georgia Bulldogs will be facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Georgia is listed as a 6.5-point favorite over Ohio State, and many anticipate this to be a fun matchup.

Georgia is bringing a lot of momentum into this year's playoff. They just wrapped up an undefeated regular season record and then went into the SEC Championship game and scored 50 points against the LSU Tigers to earn a conference title. Ohio State on the other hand is seeking revenge as they took a loss to Michigan in the final week of regular season play and snuck their way into the final four thanks to a USC loss.

Kirk Herbstreit, who is a former Ohio State football player and is now known for his contributions to ESPN's College Gameday show, hopped on Pat McAfee's show to talk about the game and reminded the Buckeyes about who they are about to go up against.

In the clip, Herbstreit says, "This is a massive challenge for Ohio State. And if they're not getting their wiring ready for 60 minutes of a competitive spirit that I don't know that they have ever seen, then they could potentially get embarrassed."

He also mentions that Ohio State having to go to Atlanta to play Georgia in this game is a tough task on its own. This will be the Bulldogs' third time playing in Mercedes-Benz stadium this season and in both of the previous games, Georgia fans took over the stadium and held a strong majority.

The Buckeyes will also be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba who opted to declare for the NFL draft and miss the playoffs due to a hamstring injury he has been dealing with this season.

Georgia and Ohio State have only played each other once in both programs' history and it was back in 1993 for the Citrus Bowl. Oddly enough, Herbstreit was the quarterback for the Buckeyes at the time and Georgia would go on to win that game.

Georgia and Ohio State will play one another on Dec. 31 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at 8 PM ET on ESPN.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.