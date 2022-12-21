Skip to main content

Kyron Jones Signs With Georgia

Kyron Jones, an elite athlete out of North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.

RBU has landed another running back. Kyron Jones, a 3-star back out of Charlotte Christian in North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.

Originally an NC State commit, Jones rescinded his commitment on December 19th.

Georgia came on hard late in this one, offering Jones on December 8th. He also carried offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, and West Virginia, among others.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Jones has good size and speed to be a Power 5 back. As a junior, he won the North Carolina Division 1 State Championships in the 100 and 200 meters.

Georgia has a long history of hitting the Tarheel state up for great backs; both Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall hail from North Carolina.

As for the current team, Georgia's running back room is extremely deep. Only Kenny McIntosh figures to depart; Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, along with Branson Robinson, make Georgia as deep as any team in the country.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

FUgqsMSWUAEwTiE

Gabriel Harris Signs With Georgia

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.13.38 PM

Samuel M'Pemba Signs with Georgia

Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.10.54 PM

Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia

Dawg Daily’s Brooks Austin had this to say about Kyron Jones:

“He confirmed he's been in heavy contact with Georgia to potentially play both running back and defensive back. He's an ELITE track athlete, a box that Georgia requires to be checked nowadays,” said Austin

“Jones is an elite two-way player, and it seems like UGA could be recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball.”

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

FUgqsMSWUAEwTiE
News

Gabriel Harris Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.13.38 PM
News

Samuel M'Pemba Signs with Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.10.54 PM
News

Roderick Robinson Signs With Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
Screen Shot 2022-12-20 at 9.24.11 PM
News

Peyton Woodring Signs With Georgia

By Christian Kirby II
f697df9e-c15c-4b78-9f42-0a74105f82e3
News

NSD Updates: Justyn Rhett Signs With Georgia

By Christian Goeckel
B5CCB0BA-ACBE-409F-ACCE-E4645227F65D
Recruiting

Raylen Wilson Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
7879B479-94DA-4100-9586-8BAAB1FEE783
Recruiting

NSD Updates: Jamaal Jarrett Signs with Georgia

By Jonathan Williams
62343374-A6A6-4067-8DCD-F8DF01577761
News

NSD Updates: Hughley Makes it Official, UGA Signs In-State OT

By Brooks Austin