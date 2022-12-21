RBU has landed another running back. Kyron Jones, a 3-star back out of Charlotte Christian in North Carolina, has officially signed with Georgia.

Originally an NC State commit, Jones rescinded his commitment on December 19th.

Georgia came on hard late in this one, offering Jones on December 8th. He also carried offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, and West Virginia, among others.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Jones has good size and speed to be a Power 5 back. As a junior, he won the North Carolina Division 1 State Championships in the 100 and 200 meters.

Georgia has a long history of hitting the Tarheel state up for great backs; both Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall hail from North Carolina.

As for the current team, Georgia's running back room is extremely deep. Only Kenny McIntosh figures to depart; Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards, along with Branson Robinson, make Georgia as deep as any team in the country.

Dawg Daily’s Brooks Austin had this to say about Kyron Jones:

“He confirmed he's been in heavy contact with Georgia to potentially play both running back and defensive back. He's an ELITE track athlete, a box that Georgia requires to be checked nowadays,” said Austin

“Jones is an elite two-way player, and it seems like UGA could be recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball.”

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE