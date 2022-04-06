Skip to main content

Ladd McConkey Gunning For Z-Receiver Spot After Breakout Season

What improvements is Kirby Smart looking for from Ladd McConkey in 2022?

Formerly an underrecruited prospect coming out of high school in Chatsworth, Georgia, Ladd McConkey is in an almost unpredictable position than many would've expected for him to be not only back in high school but this time a year ago. 

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound receiver was rated as a three-star and did not project as anything more than someone who could potentially help Georgia out on special teams while providing looks for Georgia's first-team defense as a member of the scout team. Then a major trend started to develop for Georgia back in the spring of last season, as multiple key contributors went to the sideline with injuries, including George Pickens, Jermaine Burton, and even Kearis Jackson, who was rehabbing from an offseason knee surgery. 

It was a trend that continued throughout the 2021 season and provided McConkey with the opportunity to be the "next-man-up" at wide-out, filling in at various points at the Z-receiver position and the slot. 

McConkey broke out in a big way in the win over Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium, recording five receptions for 135 yards and a 60-yard touchdown reception, showing that he could be an explosive play waiting to happen for Georgia. McConkey would then show his dynamism yet again in the SEC Championship loss to Alabama as he took a screen pass 32-yards for a score late in the second quarter. 

Now, approaching his third season in Athens following a redshirt freshman campaign where he was the third-leading receiver in yards with 447 yards, ranking behind Bowers and Burton, the expectations have risen following the transfer of Jermaine Burton. 

Throughout his sophomore campaign, the various injuries to Burton gave way to McConkey getting more and more snaps as Georgia's Z-receiver, the position that Burton broke out in as a true freshman a season earlier. Burton is now in Tuscaloosa as a member of the Crimson Tide, leaving behind a Bulldogs receiving room headlined by two breakout stars from a season ago, Adonai Mitchell and Ladd McConkey. 

Tuesday, during his press conference, Kirby Smart said he'd like for more explosive plays from McConkey, something he is looking for the redshirt sophomore to improve upon. Smart also mentioned that McConkey is in the process of putting on more muscle and focusing on taking care of his body. 

"Take care of his body. In the summer, lift and put more muscle mass on. He is in really good shape usually but it is more of a matter of protecting himself because you can get beat up because he is not a really big guy. The more he can protect himself and grows and be explosive and run after the catch is what we need out of Ladd. Being able to be a really good perimeter blocker when we are throwing the balls to the outside, he has to work on. But he is going to be explosive and a playmaker.”

- Kirby Smart on potential improvements for Ladd McConkey

Despite still not having a guy like George Pickens on the roster anymore, following Pickens' declaration for the NFL Draft, McConkey proved to be a contributor in Georgia's offense without the prototypical measurables of an SEC receiver. 

