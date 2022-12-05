Georgia wideout Ladd McConkey left the SEC Championship after suffering a knee injury in the 2nd quarter. McConkey caught a 22-yard pass from Stetson Bennett and came up limping after he was dragged down on the left sideline by 2 LSU defenders. He would not return for the remainder of the game and was seen on the sideline in street clothes for the 2nd half.

Kirby Smart stated in his post-game presser that Ladd had been dealing with a nagging knee injury all season and that the wear and tear of the season had seemingly caught up to him. The team is hopeful that McConkey will be able to return for the playoff semifinal against Ohio State.

“Ladd, it’s a continuation of what he has been having to deal with — he has some tendonitis. It started aggravating him more, and he didn’t feel like he could go back in.” -Head coach Kirby Smart

McConkey had 69 yards of 5 receptions and a touchdown before leaving with a minute left in the second quarter. He finished the day as the second-leading receiver behind tight end Brock Bowers.

Losing McConkey would be an enormous blow to the Georgia offense, as McConkey leads all UGA wide receivers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this year. McConkey currently has 300 more yards than the next-highest receiver (Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint). Though sources indicated they are likely to allow McConkey to continue to fight through the current injury that plagues him with his knee.

On the bright side for Georgia fans, receiver AD Mitchell returned to the field for the first time since the Auburn in October. Mitchell was the expected WR1 to start the year, but had been sidelined much of the year due to a nagging ankle injury. Mitchell did not have any catches in Saturday's beatdown of LSU but did throw for a 2-point conversion in a trick play.

