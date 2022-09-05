Ladd McConkey shined bright in yet another game, but this time against the Oregon Ducks in Georgia's week one win. McConkey blossomed into a major threat in the receiving game for Georgia last season reeling in 31 receptions for 447 yards and five touchdowns, and in the team's opener against Oregon, he picked right up where he left off in 2021.

Against the Ducks, McConkey finished with five receptions for 73 receiving yards and a touchdown while also picking up 16 yards on two rushing attempts with one of them leading to another touchdown. It was another productive day working at all levels of the field for the third-year wide receiver.

One of his best plays of the game came during the Bulldog's opening drive in which Stetson Bennett pitched the ball to McConkey in a jet sweep action to which he would then make a defender miss and burst into the endzone to put Georgia on the board off a nine yard run.

McConkey last season, highlighted his ability to make big plays on offense in a variety of ways. Whether it taking the top off the secondary for a huge reception, picking up yards after the catch in the screen game, or making plays with his feet in the run game, the scrappy receiver can do it all. And he proved that, yet again, against Oregon.

The Chatsworth, Georgia native has thrived thus far in Todd Monken's offensive system serving as the team's slot receiver, and his ability to do a little bit of everything makes him that much more valuable on offense.

Head coach Kirby Smart made multiple comments throughout the offseason about the lack of depth and experience his team had at the wide receiver spot which meant they would need to rely on players like McConkey early in the season. In week one, McConkey more than fulfilled his role on offense and continues to be one of the Bulldog's best all-around playmakers.

After his impressive week one performance, McConkey looks to be just as impactful as he was a year ago and if he continues at the pace he is currently at, the 2022 season will be yet another productive year for the Georgia wide receiver.

