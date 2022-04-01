BREAKING: Lebbeus Overton Makes College Decision

Former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class prior to his reclass to the 2022 cycle, Lebbeus Overton has made his college decision.

Being arguably the top 2023 recruit prior to his reclassification, Lebbeus Overton has his fair share of scholarship offers on the table and he has evaluated select programs with recent unofficial visits as well. Friday, April 1st he decided upon one of them.

More than two dozen programs have seen enough from the 6'5", 260-pound prospect to extend an offer his way. In addition to the reclassification into the 2022 cycle, Overton announced a top five of Georgia, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon,

It's the Texas A&M Aggies that land the class of 2022 recruit.

Georgia was believed to be the primary competitor to the Aggies, making a good run at Overton even up to the final dates, hosting the Overtons for an official visit just weeks before his commitment announcement. The son of KSU Athletic Director Milton Overton worked at Alabama during the majority of Kirby Smart's run in Tuscaloosa and according to sources, Smart and Overton cultivated a relationship dating back to the days with The Tide. Seems like Smart and staff ran into a wall at some point in the recruitment and lost out to Jimbo Fisher and his staff.

Overton joins what was already the No. 1 class in America according to SI All-American.

This recruitment came with quite a few curveballs for the parties involved. Overton not only reclassified, causing teams to have to create space for his arrival in the 2022 calendar year as opposed to the 2023 class but with the intentions of playing with his older brother Micaiah Overton as well, space needed to be made for the Liberty transfer as well.

