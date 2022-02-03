BREAKING: Nation’s No. 1 Player Reclasses, Names Top-5

Lebbeus Overton is in the discussion for "Best Player in America" talks for the class of 2023. And he will be moving to the 2022 class.

Lebbeus Overton is in the discussion for "Best Player in America" talks for the class of 2023. Well he was, not he’s reclassifying into the class of 2022 and has named his Top-5; Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

The defensive end from Milton High School just northeast of Atlanta has NFL traits as a rising senior in high school.

He is currently listed at 6-5 and 265 lbs. Overton is an athlete who plays both defensive end and tight end for his high school, as well as basketball for Milton at an All-State level. His former high school head coach Adam Clark has been quoted saying that if Overton focused on playing tight end, he could be one of the best tight end prospects in the country.

He's been on campus in Athens several times over the last 8 months since traditional visits opened up, as well as dozens of trips across the country. Texas A&M three times, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Alabama. It's been a busy calendar year for the young prospect.

He last narrowed his recruitment back in August of 2021 when he cut it to a Top-12; Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma, LSU, Kentucky, Florida, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and North Carolina.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

