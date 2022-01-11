Lee Corso Makes Headgear Pick For National Championship

College Football isn't College Football without College Gameday for a lot of fans around the country. Monday, he made his headgear selection for the National Championship.

It's how you start your Saturdays and has been for the better part of two decades. The face of the program Lee Corso is known for his legendary headgear selection. Though once a year, they have programming on a Monday night.

The ESPN pregame show was Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana for the national championship matchup between Georgia and Alabama.

Coach Corso has made his final headgear selection of the season, going with the Georgia Bulldogs.

So, what is Vegas seeing? Well, here are some trends provided by our friends at SI SportsBook.

Georgia Trends

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 14 games this season.

So far this season, 76.9% of Alabama's games (10/13) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 50.8 points this season, 1.7 fewer than Monday's over/under.

Alabama Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-5-0 this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Alabama has eclipsed the over/under in 38.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Crimson Tide average 41.4 points per game, 31.8 more than the Bulldogs give up (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

