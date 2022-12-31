Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the No. 4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.

The sport's biggest television program, College Gameday is in town for the Peach Bowl, and with Gameday comes coach Lee Corso's famous headgear pick.

Coach Corso is 264-131 in his picks over the years, having picked Georgia in the last two matchups in which he was in attendance. Georgia is a 6.0-point favorite in this matchup and according to Coach Corso, they are the right pick.

"Ohio State has two chances, none and none," said Corso during the opening portion of the show, with the show culminating with Corso donning the... Buckeye head.

"Georgia looks forward to being the first team in eight years to go back to back. Ohio State upsets Georgia."

How to Watch Georgia vs OSU

Gameday: Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 31st, 2022 Game time: 8:00 pm ET

8:00 pm ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Stream on ESPN - HERE

Chris Flower (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) will both be on the call.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

