Lee Corso Picks UGA To Win National Title In Crazy Fashion

In a video posted to Kirk Herbstreit's Twitter account, College Gameday's Lee Corso had several surprising things to say about the landscape of college football.

He started by predicting that Texas would upset the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday. Oklahoma remains undefeated but has been shaky on offense to start the year.

Corso said that red-zone defense would win the Longhorns the game and that "whichever team forces more field goals and less touchdowns wins."

Herbstreit then asked Corso who would win in the Penn State vs. Iowa game. The game is a top-ten matchup, and to this point, it has been the most anticipated Big Ten game of the year.

Corso picked Iowa because of their stout defense front. He explained his reasoning, saying:

"I'm old-fashioned. I still think defense wins championships. I was going to take them and home-field advantage."

Herbstreit closed the video by asking him if the Georgia Bulldogs were better than Alabama. Georgia has been the talk of college football, and their defense appears to be the best unit in all of college football.

Corso had some interesting things to say regarding this one:

"No. I thought so, but nobody is better than Alabama. Not anymore. I can't wait until the play, because I think it is going to happen. One team is going to win the championship, and then they are going to play again and lose the second game."

He explained that he believes that Georgia will lose in the SEC Championship to Alabama but that, in his opinion, the Bulldogs will win the national title.

"I think it is going to be Georgia. Georgia national champs."

