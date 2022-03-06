Lewis Cine Finishes 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine

Former Georgia safety Lewis Cine just finished his first attempt at the NFL Combine's 40-yard dash. The former Cedar Hill, Texas, native finished with an unofficial time of 4.40.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Cine is a "long safety who plays in cover two, single high and man against tight ends." In addition, "Cine is an easy mover in space, transitioning smoothly and possessing very good speed." His physical traits breed confidence that Cine could translate into a single high safety in the NFL.

The athletic ability cannot be questioned about Lewis and will allow him to play in a lot of man-to-man coverage as a box safety. Box safeties and even roaming safties need recovery speed if they get beat deep, which Cine repeatedly shows on tape.

But what really makes Cine stand out in the opinion of SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin is his play as a box safety. Cine is never hesitant to come downhill and help out in run support, taking on running backs.

There is a lot of good with Cine, and he certainly possesses a lot of upside in the future, but people question his ball skills. In just two years, Cine has not been a box score star as he has lacked in terms of ball production and forcing turnovers; something NFL scouts want to see with a single high safety who is supposed to play like a center fielder in baseball, tracking the ball and coming down with it.

