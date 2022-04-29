With the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine.

At 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Cine is a "long safety who plays in cover two, single high and man against tight ends," according NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah. Jeremiah continued, "Cine is an easy mover in space, transitioning smoothly and possessing very good speed." His physical traits breed confidence that Cine could translate into a single high safety in the NFL.

The athletic ability cannot be questioned about Lewis and will allow him to play in a lot of man-to-man coverage as a box safety. Box and roaming safeties need recovery speed if they get beat deep, which Cine repeatedly shows on tape and further backed up at the combine with a 4.37 forty-dash. To add to an impressive 40-time, Cine jumped 11'1'' on the broad jump and 36.5" on the vertical jump, which all had scouts buzzing at the prospect of Cine.

But what makes Cine stand out in the opinion of SI Dawgs Daily's Brooks Austin is his play as a box safety. Cine is never hesitant to come downhill and help out in run support. He's not afraid to take on running backs.

There is a lot of good with Cine, and he certainly possesses a lot of upside in the future, but people question his ball skills. Cine has not been a box score star as he has lacked in terms of ball production and forcing turnovers; something NFL scouts want to see with a single high safety who is supposed to play like a center fielder in baseball, tracking the ball and coming down with it.

