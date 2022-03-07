Lewis Cine's Stock is Going UP After NFL Combine

On the final day of the NFL Combine for the 2022 NFL Draft class, it seemed to be a continuation of the last three days of the event, as former Bulldogs from the 2021 national championship-winning team stole the show in Indianapolis just two months after winning the national title inside the same stadium.

Saturday saw the focus turn to the phenomenal front seven of Georgia; six of the 14 former Georgia players were on hand in Indianapolis, while only 5 of them went through the actual drills as Nakobe Dean did not partake in anything other than the interviews.

The stocks of Channing Tindall, DeVonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis, Quay Walker, Travon Walker all seemingly rose on Saturday. Now, after Sunday, where the defensive backs and special team units were the last position group to take center stage in front of NFL personnel, you can add former safety Lewis Cine to the list of top performers.

Cine ran an official 4.37 forty-dash while jumping 11'1'' on the broad jump and 36.5" on the vertical jump. According to Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Reese's Senior Bowl, Cine put out an impressive performance that has NFL teams buzzing.

Cine's 4.37 forty-yard dash time is a better time than the number one overall safety according to the majority of outlets Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, who ran a 4.59. Cine finished his college career with 144 tackles, two interceptions, and 14 pass deflections.

