It is indeed Saturday in Athens, yet there is no football this weekend inside Sanford Stadium. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are on the road today as they will take on unranked Missouri.

The Tigers are off to a 2-2 start this season, with their latest game being a heartbreaking loss to Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. After having multiple chances to win the ball game, the Tigers will look to pull off the unthinkable. After Missouri missed the potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, the bad luck continued as running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the potential game-winning touchdown just mere inches away from the goal-line in overtime.

The 17-14 loss on the road to Auburn was their second two weeks after their loss on the road versus Kansas State. The Wildcats dominated the Tigers 40-12.

The 7:30 PM kick tonight will not be any easier. As 28.5-point underdogs, they will be facing a Georgia team that may have an extra edge.

The Bulldogs gave up 22-points to a 40-plus point underdog at home versus Kent State. It was the most points scored on Georgia's defense since Alabama in last season's SEC Championship game.

Surrendering 22-points along with three turnovers on offense will see the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs want to set the record straight after their worst performance of the season.

Pregame Notes:

WR Adonai Mitchell will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2.

will travel with the team according to sources, though we at Dawgs Daily don't expect him to play. The receiver has been battling an ankle sprain since the matchup with Samford in week 2. DT Jalen Carter will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense.

will be available if need be after having dealt with an ankle injury of his own since the South Carolina matchup in week 3. He was available a week ago against Kent State though he did not play on defense. RB Kenny McIntosh will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame.

will be a game-time decision according to sources. The senior running back left last week's matchup in the fourth quarter after reaggravating a previous bone bruise according to Kirby Smart. He will travel with the team and be assessed on Saturday during pregame. WR Arian Smith will dress though his status is still questionable. Smart indicated this week during his media availability that Smith was back running but had not returned to cutting just yet.

