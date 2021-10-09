LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn

We have the LIVE updates rolling on this Georgia at Auburn.

Georgia looks to get his first road victory over an SEC West opponent as the Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 18 ranked Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium down on the Plains.

Georgia's defense is fresh off two straight shutout performances, the first coming against Vanderbilt, where the Dawgs offense scored 62 points. The latest was a Georgia offense without JT Daniels dismantling the Razorbacks 37-0.

Auburn will be the third-ranked opponent of the season for Georgia and potentially the first of a three-game stretch that sees Georgia face a top-25 opponent in three consecutive games.

The No. 18 Auburn Tigers come off two straight fourth-quarter comebacks, the first being a near upset loss to unranked Georgia State, and just last Saturday against LSU in Death Valley.

We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.

Injury Report

JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable

Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT

Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited

Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable

Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable

George Pickens (Knee) - Out

Rian Davis (Quad) - Out

Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out

Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

Pre-Game Notes

JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain

Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team



Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today

All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback

George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up

Scores Around the SEC

Ole Miss leads Arkansas 21-14 at halftime.

Florida leads Vanderbilt 21-0 at halftime

Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-7 at halftime.

