    • October 9, 2021
    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Auburn

    We have the LIVE updates rolling on this Georgia at Auburn.
    Georgia looks to get his first road victory over an SEC West opponent as the Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 18 ranked Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium down on the Plains.

    Georgia's defense is fresh off two straight shutout performances, the first coming against Vanderbilt, where the Dawgs offense scored 62 points. The latest was a Georgia offense without JT Daniels dismantling the Razorbacks 37-0.

    Auburn will be the third-ranked opponent of the season for Georgia and potentially the first of a three-game stretch that sees Georgia face a top-25 opponent in three consecutive games.

    The No. 18 Auburn Tigers come off two straight fourth-quarter comebacks, the first being a near upset loss to unranked Georgia State, and just last Saturday against LSU in Death Valley.

    We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily. 

    Injury Report

    • JT Daniels (LAT) - Day to Day
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - Questionable
    • Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - OUT
    • Darnell Washington (Foot) - Limited
    • Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • Tykee Smith (Foot) - Questionable
    • Julain Rochester (Knee) - Questionable
    • George Pickens (Knee) - Out
    • Rian Davis (Quad) - Out
    • Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - Out
    • Tate Ratledge (Foot) - Out

    Pre-Game Notes 

    • JT Daniels is doubtful with a lat sprain
    • Dominick Blaylock is out for today, did not travel with the team
    • Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint isn't expected to play today 
    • All signs point to Stetson Bennett being the starter at quarterback
    • George Pickens made the trip to Auburn, although he is not likely to suit up

    Scores Around the SEC

    • Ole Miss leads Arkansas 21-14 at halftime.
    • Florida leads Vanderbilt 21-0 at halftime 
    • Tennessee leads South Carolina 38-7 at halftime.

    Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

    The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

