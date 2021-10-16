LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kentucky

We here at SI Dawgs Daily will keep you up to date with the latest on Georgia versus Kentucky.

Georgia looks to stake out a commanding first-place lead in the SEC East division title race as the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats come to Athens tied for first in the East division.

Georgia's defense is fresh off two straight shutout performances, the first coming against Vanderbilt, where the Dawgs offense scored 62 points. The latest was a Georgia offense without JT Daniels dismantling the Razorbacks 37-0.

Kentucky is Georgia's fourth-ranked opponent of the season and so far could be the toughest test out of all four. Last weekend saw Georgia dismantle a top-25 ranked Auburn 34-10 after Auburn jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. Before traveling to Jordan Hare, Georgia shut out a red-hot Arkansas team 37-0, becoming Georgia's second shutout on the season.

Kentucky is off to its best start in program history in a long time as they rank No. 11 in the AP poll following victories over Florida and LSU. The Wildcats beat the LSU Tigers at home in Lexington, Kentucky, just a week after taking down Florida.

We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.

Injury Report

QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day

RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable

OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable

WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN

WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN

WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable

WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT

WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable

OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT

S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable

DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT

CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT

LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

Official Starters

Offense

QB: JT Daniels

RB: Zamir White or James Cook

TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

X: Adonai Mitchell

Z: Jermaine Burton

SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Justin Shaffer

C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

RG: Warren Ericson

RT: Warren McClendon

Defense

NT: Jordan Davis

DT: Devonte Wyatt

DE: Travon Walker

JACK: Nolan Smith

SAM: Adam Anderson

Mike: Nakobe Dean

Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

STAR: Latavious Brini

Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo

Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

SS: Lewis Cine

FS: Chris Smith

