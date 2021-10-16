LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kentucky
Georgia looks to stake out a commanding first-place lead in the SEC East division title race as the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats come to Athens tied for first in the East division.
Georgia's defense is fresh off two straight shutout performances, the first coming against Vanderbilt, where the Dawgs offense scored 62 points. The latest was a Georgia offense without JT Daniels dismantling the Razorbacks 37-0.
Kentucky is Georgia's fourth-ranked opponent of the season and so far could be the toughest test out of all four. Last weekend saw Georgia dismantle a top-25 ranked Auburn 34-10 after Auburn jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. Before traveling to Jordan Hare, Georgia shut out a red-hot Arkansas team 37-0, becoming Georgia's second shutout on the season.
Kentucky is off to its best start in program history in a long time as they rank No. 11 in the AP poll following victories over Florida and LSU. The Wildcats beat the LSU Tigers at home in Lexington, Kentucky, just a week after taking down Florida.
We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily.
Injury Report
- QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
- RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
- WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
- WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
- WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
- WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
- WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
- OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
- S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
- DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
- CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
- LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT
Official Starters
Offense
QB: JT Daniels
RB: Zamir White or James Cook
TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington
X: Adonai Mitchell
Z: Jermaine Burton
SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson
LT: Jamaree Salyer
LG: Justin Shaffer
C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger
RG: Warren Ericson
RT: Warren McClendon
Defense
NT: Jordan Davis
DT: Devonte Wyatt
DE: Travon Walker
JACK: Nolan Smith
SAM: Adam Anderson
Mike: Nakobe Dean
Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall
STAR: Latavious Brini
Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo
Right Corner: Derion Kendrick
SS: Lewis Cine
FS: Chris Smith
You May Also Like:
Underrated Recruits Lead the Way to Victory Again
Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge
Join the community
Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.