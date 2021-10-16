    • October 16, 2021
    LIVE Updates: Georgia vs Kentucky

    We here at SI Dawgs Daily will keep you up to date with the latest on Georgia versus Kentucky.
    Georgia looks to stake out a commanding first-place lead in the SEC East division title race as the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats come to Athens tied for first in the East division.

    Georgia's defense is fresh off two straight shutout performances, the first coming against Vanderbilt, where the Dawgs offense scored 62 points. The latest was a Georgia offense without JT Daniels dismantling the Razorbacks 37-0.

    Kentucky is Georgia's fourth-ranked opponent of the season and so far could be the toughest test out of all four. Last weekend saw Georgia dismantle a top-25 ranked Auburn 34-10 after Auburn jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead. Before traveling to Jordan Hare, Georgia shut out a red-hot Arkansas team 37-0, becoming Georgia's second shutout on the season.

    Kentucky is off to its best start in program history in a long time as they rank No. 11 in the AP poll following victories over Florida and LSU. The Wildcats beat the LSU Tigers at home in Lexington, Kentucky, just a week after taking down Florida. 

    We will have you up to date here on our LIVE updates and blog here on Dawgs Daily. 

    Injury Report

    • QB, JT Daniels (Lat) - Day to Day
    • RB, Kenny McIntosh (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OT, Jamaree Salyer (Ankle) - Questionable
    • WR, Jermaine Burton (Groin) - IN
    • WR, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle) - IN
    • WR, Arian Smith (Shin) - Questionable
    • WR, George Pickens (Knee) - OUT
    • WR, Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring) - Questionable
    • OL, Tate Ratledge (Foot) - OUT
    • S, Christopher Smith (Shoulder) - Questionable
    • DB, Tykee Smith (Knee) - OUT
    • CB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) - OUT
    • LB, Rian Davis (Quad) - OUT

    Official Starters

    Offense

    QB: JT Daniels 

    RB: Zamir White or James Cook

    TE: John Fitzpatrick or Darnell Washington

    X: Adonai Mitchell

    Z: Jermaine Burton

    SLOT: Ladd McConkey or Kearis Jackson

    LT: Jamaree Salyer 

    LG: Justin Shaffer

    C: Sedrick Van Pran-Grainger

     RG: Warren Ericson

    RT: Warren McClendon

    Defense

    NT: Jordan Davis

    DT: Devonte Wyatt

    DE: Travon Walker

    JACK: Nolan Smith

    SAM: Adam Anderson

    Mike: Nakobe Dean

    Money: Quay Walker or Channing Tindall

    STAR: Latavious Brini

     Left Corner: Ameer Speed or Kelee Ringo

    Right Corner: Derion Kendrick

    SS: Lewis Cine

    FS: Chris Smith

