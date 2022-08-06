Skip to main content

LOOK: Georgia Completes Second Practice of Fall Camp

With two practices in the books, Georgia is getting back into the swing of things on the field.

Day two of fall camp is in the books, as Georgia is still working through the progressions of just helmets and shorts to eventually putting the pads on again. 

As Smart notified the media on Thursday, the Bulldogs are a relatively healthy football team and just need to "survive fall camp" from a health standpoint. Injuries were a major concern heading into the season a year ago, as Georgia lost several contributors throughout camp.

Photos from Day two of practice have arrived, thanks to Georgia's photo team. 

FZcP-71XgAI9gU5
FZcP--CWIAASP8I
FZcP--FX0AAuzyx
FZcP--EXoAA0wy8
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Injury Report

  • Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. So he's been repping with the 1's and 2's.
  • Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."
  • EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.
  • Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated that based on practice demands, Alexander would be available in camp.
  • Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0409-X2
News

Can Georgia Avoid the Injury Bug This Camp?

By Brooks Austin8 hours ago
20220804_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRESS_0133-L
News

Kirby Smart List His Area of Concern for the 2022 Offense

By Harrison Reno10 hours ago
0174CA46-E904-4528-8896-B6699AF33879
News

Georgia's 2022 Season Superlatives

By Cole Wilcox14 hours ago
USATSI_18820496
News

Travon Walker & Zamir White Impress in NFL Preseason Debut

By Harrison Reno15 hours ago
USATSI_18802702
News

WATCH: Jaguars' Travon Walker Records his First Sack

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 9:11 PM EDT
USATSI_17480176
News

Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Down with Injury

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 9:04 PM EDT
USATSI_18806470
News

How to Watch Jaguars Preseason Game, Travon Walker's Debut

By Harrison RenoAug 4, 2022 7:36 PM EDT
966BB62A-3604-4868-B8E2-70D2CF1ED479
News

LOOK: First Photos of 2022 Dawgs Arrive

By Evan CrowellAug 4, 2022 6:41 PM EDT