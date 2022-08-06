Day two of fall camp is in the books, as Georgia is still working through the progressions of just helmets and shorts to eventually putting the pads on again.

As Smart notified the media on Thursday, the Bulldogs are a relatively healthy football team and just need to "survive fall camp" from a health standpoint. Injuries were a major concern heading into the season a year ago, as Georgia lost several contributors throughout camp.

Photos from Day two of practice have arrived, thanks to Georgia's photo team.

Injury Report

Tate Ratledge, OL (foot) - Ron Courson actually told us that what he's gone through this summer would actually be more demanding on him than the season. So he's been repping with the 1's and 2's.

Tykee Smith, S (Knee)- "He's back repping, but he's not 100%. Knee injuries can be tricky. But he's back practicing to an extent."

EJ Lightsey, LB (Knee)- He's been medically cleared from the gunshot wound per Smart, but he has been dealing with a knee injury from the summer.

Bear Alexander, DL (Shoulder) - Smart indicated that based on practice demands, Alexander would be available in camp.

Darnell Washington, TE (Foot) - Smart said that Washington has been doing extra conditioning and is back running at full speed.

