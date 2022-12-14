LOOK: Rara Thomas Enjoys His Visit to UGA, Latest Intel on Top Target

Georgia hasn't been all that active in the NCAA Transfer Portal since the window opened on December 5th. To date, they've only had one player enter his name into the portal in the form of graduate defensive lineman Bill Norton. They haven't as much as offered all that many prospects in the portal either. Though it's been clear through tracking the offers that they have extended, they have one primary goal in mind...

Find a dynamic receiver, or maybe even two.

The primary target from the moment the portal opened has been RaRa Thomas. A transfer wideout from Mississippi State that has two years of remaining eligibility. Thomas was three-star recruit out of Eufala, Alabama in the class of 2020 and after two seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs, put up a total of 878 yards on 62 receptions (14.2 yards per reception) and managed to find the end zone 12 times in 19 career games as well.

Thomas recently visited Georgia and thanks to his Instagram (@RaRaThomas_) we have the photos of what seems to be a productive visit.

Intel on RaRa Thomas and Georgia Visit:

Sources indicated that Georgia, Kirby Smart, and wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon did a great job on the visit with Thomas this past weekend as you'd expect. Thomas seems to like the idea of playing for an established program that has a proven concept and avenue to winning on the biggest stages of the sport. Though there seems to be a battle waging between the likes of Georgia, Auburn, and Tennessee at the moment. This looks to be a recruitment that will continue to heat up at early national signing day for the high school recruits comes settled.

Thomas has already taken visits to Ole Miss and Auburn and is expected to take a trip to Knoxville to see the Volunteers as well.

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE