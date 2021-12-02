Long List of Georgia Players Looking To Make Amends with the Past

Long List of Georgia Players could Finally make Amends with the Past
It has been nearly four years since Georgia lost in heartbreaking fashion to Alabama in the 2017-18 National title game, and just three years since they lost to them in the 2018 SEC Championship game. Losing to Alabama has become all too familiar for Georgia and there is a long list of Georgia players who could finally get their revenge come Saturday.
While at this point it may seem like it has been forever since Georgia's inaugural appearance in the college football playoff, surprisingly enough there are actually a good number of players from the 2017 roster still on the team.
- Stetson Bennett
- William Poole
- Latavious Brini
- Ameer Speed
- Justin Shaffer
- Julian Rochester
- Robert Beal
The names listed above have been beaten by Alabama on three different occasions during their time at Georgia, so having the opportunity to get the last laugh before their departure from college football would certainly take some of the sourness out of their mouths left from 2017.
While the players who were freshmen during the 2018 SEC Championship game loss didn't have to suffer through the loss the previous year, they too would still like to claim their first win against the Tide. Fast forward three years later, a good many of them have stuck around for their senior season.
- Zamir White
- Jordan Davis
- James Cook
- Kearis Jackson
- Quay Walker
- Christopher Smith
- Channing Tindall
- Jamaree Salyer
- John Fitzpatrick
- Jaylen Johnson
- Payne Walker
- Jake Carmada
- Jack Podlesny
The Bulldogs have been on the losing end of this matchup every time since 2007. Getting back into the win column against the tide and finally getting over the "Alabama hurdle" would be quite relieving for Georgia. They get another chance on Saturday, and who better to do it than the upperclassmen who have been through it all over the past four years?
Georgia's biggest focus this year of course is not beating Alabama, but as many of the players have said this year, the goal every week is to beat whoever is up next on the schedule, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is up next for Georgia.
