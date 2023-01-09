Skip to main content

Mark Richt to be Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia Bulldogs head coach has been selected as a future inductee to the college football hall of fame

Former Georgia Football coach Mark Richt has been selected to be a member of the College Football Hall of Fame's 2023 class along with 18 other coaches and players. He is the 5th former Georgia Football coach to receive this honor. 

Richt coached the bulldogs for 15 seasons and amassed a 145-51 record winning 2 SEC Championships and multiple division titles in that time. His lengthy tenure saw numerous iconic moment in Georgia Football history such as "The Hobnail Boot", "The Gator Stomp", and other classic games that will forever live in the hearts of Bulldog fans.

After his departure from the University of Georgia, Richt took over as the head coach of the Miami Hurricanes where he boasted a 26-13 record in 3 seasons which included an Orange Bowl appearance in his 2nd year. 

While Richt's on the field résumé is amongst some of the best in college football, his off the field work separates him from the rest. The former head coach has teamed up with of numerous non-profit organizations throughout the years. Organizations "Paradise Camp" which invites high-school teens in the Miami, Florida area to receive coaching from current and former NFL Players at an astronomically low price. 

Richt currently resides in Athens with his wife Kathryn where he is now a full time grandpa or "Pooh-pa" to his multiple grandchildren.

