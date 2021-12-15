BREAKING: Marvin Jones Jr Makes His Decision

Marvin Jones Jr is the No. 3 EDGE rusher on the SI All-American rankings, and he is off the board, having committed publicly to the University of Georgia.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the 6'6, 230-pound edge rusher:

Jones exhibits impressive nuance to his pass rush with multiple entry points. Will play chess with his matchup, flashing his hands to get the tackle to punch or stop their feet. Shows he can keep mobile quarterbacks wrangled by rushing to the back shoulder of the passer. Lean, linebacker-type body with excellent pursuit skills. Takes proper angle along the line of scrimmage defending the run. Bend is elite. Jones is lightning quick and is capable of flipping his hips to chase scrambling quarterbacks or assignments out of the backfield. If he can play lower off the snap, Jones is even more dominant. Fantastic foot-fire as he bends the corner into the pocket. Will benefit from additional weight to play the run and could then project as a classic defensive end type.

