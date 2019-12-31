BulldogMaven
Matt Miller Has Three Georgia Players in Latest 3-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Brooks Austin

As the Georgia Bulldogs are a little over 24 hours away from playing their final game of the 2019 football season there are several players either having made their respective NFL draft decisions or still pondering them. 

Players like consensus first-rounder Andrew Thomas and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Wilson are sitting out their final game. Then there are other three year players such as D'Andre Swift, Jake Fromm, Richard LeCounte and Monty Rice still pondering their NFL Draft decisions. 

Mock drafts are simply speculation for the most part. However, in the case of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, he compiles the information NFL Scouts and Executives to form his opinion.  

So, here's how his latest 3-round 2020 NFL Mock Draft shook out for the Dawgs: 

#9 Overall Pick: Andrew Thomas, New York Jets: 

This type of evaluation and draft grade falls in line with the comments from LSU head coach, Ed Orgeron who said during the SEC Media day prior to the SECCG, "I was talking to a scout the other day, that guy's gonna be a top-5 pick." Top-5, Top-10, either way, a lot of money and a very bright future for the three-year starter at Tackle. 

Thomas was elected as a 1st Team All-American (Walter Camp) and was awarded the SEC's Jacobs Blocking Award. He started 41 games in three seasons at Georgia. 

#35 Overall Pick: D'Andre Swift, Miami Dolphins: 

D'Andre Swift is much higher on Matt Miller's big board than most, reaching as high as 13th overall in some iterations, and he's the first back taken off the board in his latest mock draft. Swift is still battling a left shoulder injury that he says has been an issue for the better part of the year though he's still played in every game. 

Swift is in New Orleans and is a full participant in practice though his status for the game is uncertain. Smart did say today in his press conference that Swift has been able to do much more in practice leading up to this game in comparison to the SEC Championship game in which he had 2 carries for 13 yards. 

#73 Overall Pick: Richard LeCounte, Denver Broncos: 

When asked about his NFL Draft decision yesterday LeCounte said he hadn't taken the time to think about the decision and was adamant that he was waiting until after the Sugar Bowl to make a decision. He even told reporters that he has yet to even received his draft grade. 

That being said, Matt Miller has obviously received intel that LeCounte is a top-75 player and will likely be drafted as such if he declares for the 2020 Draft cycle. 

No Jake Fromm? 

You will notice in the latest edition of the three-round mock draft that Jake Fromm's name is not mentioned. In the brief exchange, I had with Miller in regards to why he mentioned that it had more to do him believing Fromm would be returning for his senior season at Georgia. 

A Bulldog Maven source indicates that Fromm is less clear on his decision to go pro after the draft feedback was received. All things considered, a month ago we leaned more towards Jake Fromm declaring for the NFL Draft. Now, things are much closer to 50/50. 

