Cade Mays Transfer Opens the Door for a Young Tackle at Georgia

Cade Mays entered the University of Georgia as a 5-star tackle out of Knoxville Catholic high school in the heart of Volunteer country. And during his time on the Georgia campus, he played all five positions and played them well.

However, his primary role was battling with Ben Cleveland for the starting duties at right guard, and guard is the likely position he will play at the NFL level if he does indeed make it that far. That being said, Georgia was prepped to give him the chance to start at Left Tackle this coming season prior to the news yesterday.

Mays' departure from the Georgia program now opens the door for a handful of young tackles on the current roster, and some pretty highly touted ones on the way, to battle it out for the remaining spot.

I believe there are four likely candidates for the one remaining tackle spot (Jamaree Salyer will likely start). Today, we will take a look at all four.

Xavier Truss:

Truss is the quintessential Sam Pittman tackle. 6'7, 330 pounds long and lean. And from the rumblings we've heard out of the staff, Truss practiced fairly well this season during his redshirt freshman year and coaches were rather impressed. However, Matt Luke's going to demand a bit more athleticism from his offensive lineman.

For what's it's worth, Truss traveled to the Sugar Bowl, however, Warren Mclendon received the mop-up duties at the end of the game.

Warren McClendon:

McClendon saw action in four games this year, so he will receive credit for a redshirt season like Truss, and Mclendon was working with the second unit down in New Orleans. Though these two are really the only returners headed into next year, their ceilings aren't near as high as the next two guys.

Tate Ratledge:

Prior to getting to see Ratledge go up against the level of competition that he saw out in San Antonio at the Adidas All-American game, I was concerned about whether or not he could make the leap from Single-A football in North Georgia to the SEC as early as a freshman. And after watching him continue the bullying style of play there, I rest assured knowing he will be ready if given the opportunity early.

Tate's body is prepared for SEC play as a freshman, and his technique is about as good as it gets at his level. I think he could win the job if given the chance.

Broderick Jones:

Now, I want to start by saying this, Jones is not quite ready for SEC play in my opinion. He's still a year or so away from truly having all of the required technique to be an elite tackle, but he's so talented that he could figure it out on the run I believe.

This is a guy that if he progresses properly could be a first-round pick someday at the tackle position.

