Hassan Haskins and Company Present Unique Challenge to Georgia

    December 26, 2021
    Michigan Players to Watch: Hassan Haskins

    Michigan features an explosive run game offensively, begging the question how Georgia will respond following the Alabama loss?
    It wouldn't take too many Michigan games this season to come to the realization the Wolverines are a run-first football team. As Georgia did in the 2017 season, Michigan features two running backs that carry this Wolverine offense. 

    Haskins, a senior from St. Louis, Missouri, is already in the midst of a career year as he is over the 1,000-yard rushing benchmark; he has 1,288 yards rushing, to be exact, with 20 rushing touchdowns. With a big part of the production coming from the last five games. 

    In his last five games as a Wolverine, Haskins rushed for 627 yards, ten touchdowns on 123 carries. In that same five-game stretch, Haskins featured heavily in the win over rival Ohio State with five rushing touchdowns and 169 yards. 

    Haskins is red hot, and if it weren't for the emergence of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and a slow start the season for Haskins, who rushed for over 100 yards in a single game just once in the opening five games of the season, Haskins might have had a chance to go to New York as a finalist for the Heisman trophy. 

    Haskins is the bell cow for Michigan in 2021, but he is not the only dangerous weapon Georgia will need to prepare. Haskins is a part of a two-back tandem with sophomore Blake Corum. The two backs combined for 2,227 yards rushing and 31 rushing touchdowns through 13 games this season. 

    Georgia's defense excelled in the regular season at making the opposing offenses one dimensional; it was almost always due to the inability to run the ball on Georgia. However, after the season worse's performance versus Alabama, where the Tide gained over 500 yards of offense, the majority of it through the air, how will Georgia's once highly regarded defense respond?

