Mike White Looking to Tap Into Georgia’s “Limitless Future”

New Georgia basketball head coach Mike White wasted no time telling the world as part of a press release from Georgia's athletic department announcing the hiring of the now-former Florida Gators head coach that he believes the future in Athens is "limitless."

Following a 6-26 season, which included just one win from SEC play, many would agree that despite a blatant downturn in results following the fourth year of Tom Crean's tenure in Athens, the only direction the Bulldogs can go from here is up.

One of the worst seasons in program history that featured its third-worst winning percentage (.188) since the 1950s opened the eyes to many that there should be no reason that the University of Georgia is at the bottom of the barrel in the SEC, especially not three years removed from landing former NBA No. 1 draft pick, Anthony Edwards.

Landing Edwards, whom many considered the number one overall prospect in his respective recruiting class, was supposed to be the prized addition to a program that'd underachieved for the better part of a decade before Tom Crean's hiring. Getting Edwards to Athens for a season before sending him off to the league was supposed to help establish Georgia's brand as a potential destination for some of the top basketball recruits in the country.

As we all know now, the majority of the top talent from Edwards' recruiting class and the class after him entered the transfer portal at one point or another. Thus leaving Crean and Georgia with a roster that didn't return a single starter from the 2020 season.

White will now hit the reset button on the program, trying to rebuild what could consider a program with a lot of unrealized potential. When he arrives in Athens, one of White's first orders of business will be to recruit the state of Georgia heavily.

The Peach State is quickly becoming home to some of the best basketball talents in the state, thanks to the rising competition in the travel scene otherwise known as "AAU basketball." Keeping a prospect like Anthony Edwards home every cycle won't be realistic off the bat. Still, Georgia can land some prospects more akin to KD Johnson, the former Georgia Bulldog, now turned Auburn Tiger after transferring last offseason.

Keeping players home at the high school level and those currently in Athens will be the blueprint for any success White finds in Athens.

