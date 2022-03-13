According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Georgia has now found their new head coach in the form of Mike White from the Florida Gators.

The rollercoaster tenure of former Georgia basketball head coach Tom Crean officially ended just a day following the elimination of the Bulldogs from the SEC Basketball tournament by the hands of a 86-51 defeat to Vanderbilt.

The loss to the Commodores was Georgia's 26th loss of the season; 17 of those losses came from SEC play; it was the end to one of the worst season's in the history of Georgia's Basketball program as their .188 win percentage is the third-worst all-time.

According to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Georgia has now found their new head coach. Rothstein took to Twitter and stated that Georgia is set to name current Florida Gators head coach Mike White as their new head basketball coach.

Sources: Georgia will hire Florida's Mike White as its next head basketball coach. - Jon Rothstein

White is coming off a season where the Gators finished with a 19-13 record and will not make the NCAA tournament. However, despite a down year this past season, White has led the Gators to tournaments appearances no less than four times in his seven seasons at the helm in Gainesville.

