Two Bulldogs Looking Like First Rounder Locks

College Football season is coming to an end, which means the attention is slowly beginning to turn to the upcoming offseason, in some cases programs have already turned the page this season, in others, like Georgia’s they are preparing for a post-season run.

Georgia is a week from Saturday away from beginning it’s post-season run as their matchup with Alabama is set for Atlanta in the SEC Championship game on December 4th. A 4PM kickoff on the east coast is expected to have the attention of the world as two of the nation’s best go head-to-head.

Georgia’s status as the consensus number one team in the country is drawing the attention of not only every program in college football and the College Football Playoff committee but it is also drawing NFL Scouts and executives.

Georgia’s roster is one of the best in the country, in fact it ranks second in the 247Sports team talent composite, ranking just behind it’s SEC Championship opponent Alabama. While that composite is created used the number of five stars and four star prospects each team has, it does take into consideration the production Georgia has gotten out of Jordan Davis, a three-star recruit coming out high school.

Davis is one of many Bulldogs that many look at as a potential first round draft pick. Pro Football Focus certainly agrees with the mainstream consensus in their latest NFL 2022 Mock Draft.

But what may shock people is the fact that the senior nose tackle wasn’t the first Dawgs taken in the mock draft. Instead, it was junior inside linebacker Nakobe Dean. The team that selected Davis in this mock should not surprise many, the New York Giants with the seventh pick.

The Giants are making a name for themself over recent years for taking Georgia players. In recent history they’ve selected left tackle Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder, and most recent Azeez Ojulari, all three of which are paying off. Dean would certainly be in contention for one of the most talented Bulldogs on the team if the Giants were to select the inside backer.

Dean is on the smaller end of the linebacker spectrum, but he is a freak athlete who fits the bill of a modern-day linebacker. He is undoubtedly the best off-ball linebacker in the country when it comes to defending the pass. His blitzing prowess and coverage ability are second to none, as Dean has recorded a 90.0-plus grade as a pass-rusher and in coverage this season — something no Power Five off-ball linebacker has accomplished in the PFF College era. He even housed a pick-six against Florida:

Jordan Davis was the only other Bulldog selected in PFF’s mock draft. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the nose tackle out of North Carolina is a first round pick. Davis continues to improve in 2021 and looks to be one of the most impactful players in college football, Davis has even entered the conversation for the Heisman trophy.

Davis went 18th to the Los Angeles Chargers, Pro Football Focus had this to say about the selection of the specimen that is the 6-foot-6, 340 pound defensive linemen.

:They [Georgia] have a defensive lineman [Jordan Davis] that’s 340 pounds and runs better than everybody on this call,” said South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer following his team's loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.”

“Coach Beamer isn’t kidding, as Davis is a rare specimen at 6-foot-6 and 340 pounds. The interior defensive lineman has been a force against the run since he stepped foot in Athens in 2018. He has earned an 88.7 run-defense grade while collecting 42 run stops and 14 tackles for loss or no gain. Davis attempted 69 tackles against the run over that span (464 run snaps to be exact) and only missed four.”

