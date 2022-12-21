It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia.

So, when a 4-star tackle out of South Carolina inks his name with the Bulldogs, you showed take note. Particularly when that senior offensive lineman is 6'7, 305 pounds, has 34.5" arms and has a wingspan of 84.5".

Those are the measurables of Monroe Freeling who just sent in his official national letter of intent to the University of Georgia.

Freeling is a massive human that possesses a unique fluidity about himself and he's coming into his own as a football player. In January, when Freeling was at the Under Armour event here in Atlanta, he was a soft 285 pounds. You could see the potential, but the frame wasn't close to being filled out. Eleven months later, he's a college ready 305 pounds, and is beginning to play like the specimen he's become.

There's plenty of work to be done. He's got footwork to clean up, and he's got to learn to play with better pad level, but he's got an elite motor and a frame that the lord only gives 1% of the people on this planet.

