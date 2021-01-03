Nate McBride Says Goodbye to Georgia

Senior Linebacker Nate McBride announces that his time at Georgia is over.

The former four-star recruit released a statement on his Instagram that read as follows:

"What a wild ride it has been! I have played this game since I was 6 years old and even before then! I am so thankful for this opportunity to play this wonderful game! God has blessed me to have a supportive family and friend group that can't be replaced! I wanna thank UGA, coach Smart, and coach Schu for giving me an opportunity to play the game I love on the highest level of college ball. I have made so many friends an close relationship with my teammates and that will never die out! I'm so grateful for this great game and I'll always love me some football. Thank you dawgnation for making this one special ride! It's time for me to finally hang up the cleats and start the next chapter of my life. I don't know what God has in store for me, but I will trust in his process! Once again I'd like to say thank you to everyone who helped me get to where I am today! 22 out!"

Seniors off to the NFL

OL Ben Cleveland, declared for NFL Draft

CB DJ Daniel, declared for NFL Draft

LB Monty Rice, declared for NFL Draft

TE Tre' McKitty, declared for NFL Draft

DB Mark Webb, accepted Senior Bowl invitation

DE Malik Herring, accepted Senior Bowl invitation

S Richard LeCounte, accepted Senior Bowl invitation

OLB Jermaine Johnson, transferred to FSU

LB, Nate McBride, Retired

Seniors yet to decide

DB Prather Hudson

WR Demetris Robertson

OL Justin Shaffer

OL Daniel Gothard

OLB Walter Grant

DL Julian Rochester

DL Devonte Wyatt

That takes care of 9 of the 16 seniors. Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy stated that Devonte Wyatt would be returning to Georgia. So, if that's the case he would be taking advantage of the additional year of eligibility. It is assumed the remainder of the players would either be heading to the NFL, exploring other options for their final year of eligibility or staying on the roster as essentially a walk-on until August.

Early Draft Declarations